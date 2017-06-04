Good Samaritan Saves Driver in Dramatic Dixon Rescue

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan jumped into a moving car on Friday to rescue a driver who was having a medical emergency, and the whole thing was caught on tape.

On Friday afternoon a Good Samaritan sprang into action and saved a driver who was having a seizure in Dixon, and a dashboard camera captured the dramatic rescue.

That Good Samaritan, identified as Dixon resident Randy Tompkins, noticed that the driver of a car was having a medical emergency, and he jumped into the open passenger side window of the vehicle and was able to put the car into park, police said in a statement.

“We want to thank Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to a complete stranger’s aid today,” the statement read.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, police officers say they observed a vehicle roll through a stoplight, nearly hitting other vehicles, and they turned on their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.

As the car continued to move forward, Tompkins had to back his pick-up truck out of the way to avoid a collision. Seeing that the driver was having an emergency, Tompkins jumped into the passenger window of the moving vehicle, and was able to put the car into park.

Police officers ran up to the vehicle after the rescue, where they called for paramedics to assist the driver of the car. Tompkins and the officers waited until Dixon City Fire responders arrived at the scene and brought the driver to KSB hospital.