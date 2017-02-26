Authorities are searching for a man who burglarized a woman's apartment while she was sleeping on Chicago's Near North Side.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 5, a man opened the unlocked door of an apartment in the 1000 block of N. Clark St. in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Officials said the man, who was captured on surveillance video, took numerous credit cards and cash as the victim slept.

The suspect was described as a black man, standing between 5'10" and 6' and weighing approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing what appeared to be an Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at (312) 747-8382.