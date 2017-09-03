CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 03: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

As the Chicago White Sox continue to churn their way through the regular season, they are beginning to see the fruits of a rebuilding process that they began less than a year ago.

In that time, the Sox have stocked up on an incredible number of prospects thanks to trades, draft picks, and signings, and a few of those players have even reached the big leagues and begun to found success in a remarkably short amount of time.

One of those players is infielder Yoan Moncada, who is currently out with a contusion on his right shin. Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade, Moncada hasn’t posted a particularly great batting average at .188, but he is working counts (he has 19 walks in just 120 plate appearances) and has already smacked three home runs for the team in limited action.

Lucas Giolito, acquired from Washington in the Adam Eaton trade, has also struck it big, giving up just five earned runs in three starts with the White Sox so far. He had another great one on Sunday afternoon as he struck out 10 Tampa Bay Rays en route to a 6-2 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Even players that weren’t acquired in blockbuster trades have made an impact on the field. Nicky Delmonico was rocking and rolling before an injury landed him on the disabled list, as he racked up a .307 batting average and six home runs in just 75 at-bats for the White Sox.

The team’s prospects are still contributing at the minor league level as well. Eloy Jimenez, acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, is lighting up Double-A Birmingham, posting a .367 batting average with three home runs and seven RBI in 60 at-bats with the Barons in his brief White Sox career.

Outfielder Tito Polo, acquired from the Yankees in the David Robertson trade, is also playing quite well at Double-A, with a .278 batting average and seven RBI in 72 at-bats with the Barons.

Other players are still making their way through the system, including free agent signing Luis Robert, but yet another player will make his big-league debut with the White Sox soon, as Jace Fry will make the jump to the big leagues as a September call-up this week.

With all of these players available to them, the White Sox are looking toward a bright future, and their restocked farm system will certainly be a comfort as they near elimination from the MLB playoff race this season.