While a Chicago Police officer gets their first bulletproof vest for free, they are on the hook for replacing them, and a charity event was held Sunday to help cover the cost of the life saving devices.

The vests, which typically last five years according to the organization’s website, can cost officers $500 or more, but the charity is dedicated to helping officers replace the vests without having to shell out cash for the gear that is so integral to their jobs.

“They break down, and they lose their ability to stop a bullet,” Phil Cline of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said. “The fact that we’ve had three cops shot in the last two weeks tells us the reason why they have to have the best equipment.”

Just 10 days ago, an undercover officer was shot in the chest by a woman during a drug bust on Chicago’s West Side, and his vest ended up saving his life.