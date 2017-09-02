Gentry, Howard Among Bears' Most Noteworthy Cuts

The Chicago Bears made their final roster cuts and changes on Saturday as they prepare for the start of the regular season next week.

Some big names were let go, including Victor Cruz, and some big names were kept, including Mark Sanchez, but what players really stood out on the waiver wire or the cutting room floor as the Bears embark on a new season.

To answer that question, we picked five players that stood out, and what their departures, however brief they may be, tell us about the Bears’ future plans.

WR Tanner Gentry

Gentry turned heads throughout the preseason because of his instant rapport with Mitchell Trubisky, but that wasn’t enough to save him as he will be placed on waivers.

His departure raises questions about what the Bears intend to do in the wide receiver market. They will likley be very active on the waiver wire and even in trades, and if Gentry clears waivers, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him remain on the team’s practice squad.

DL Jaye Howard

The Bears have a pretty strong front seven, but they were in need of more depth at the end position when they signed the veteran Howard to a contract earlier this offseason.

Now Howard will be looking for a new home after having his contract terminated by the Bears. The defensive end played only eight games last season, registering 18 tackles and a sack, but it’s still interesting to see him cut loose by the Bears.

S Harold Jones-Quartey

It isn’t often that a player with 16 starts under his belt over the last two seasons is let go, but that’s exactly what happened with Jones-Quartey as the Bears placed him on waivers following the final cutdown.

It would not be surprising at all to see him get picked up by another team on waivers, and it will be interesting to see if players like Quintin Demps and Eddie Jackson can step into his role in the secondary.

LB Dan Skuta

According to multiple reports, Skuta was on the radar of several teams in the trade market, but no deal was consummated and he finds himself available to any team.

While Skuta would have been a nice veteran addition to the roster, his departure likely means that Danny Trevathan will be all systems go for the start of the regular season. That is very good news for the Bears, and gives a big-time boost to their front seven.

LB John Timu

Timu led all Bears linebackers with 13 combined tackles and a pair of sacks in the preseason, but he was a victim of the numbers game as the Bears opted to place him on waivers.

Another team could potentially pick him up with the NFL experience that he has under his belt, and it was interesting to see the Bears let him go when they have had serious issues keeping linebackers healthy and on the field in recent seasons.