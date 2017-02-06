A Chicago Fan May Have Scored a Date With Genie Bouchard During the Super Bowl | NBC Chicago
A Chicago Fan May Have Scored a Date With Genie Bouchard During the Super Bowl

    Getty

    Before the New England Patriots turned the Super Bowl around Sunday and the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be a shoe-in, Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard sent out a confident tweet:

    To which an emboldened twitter user, who later said he is from Chicago and attends school in Missouri responded:

    After a brief but encouraging response—and after the unexpected turn around by the Patriots, Bouchard followed up.

    The exchanged was featured in Twitter’s “Moments” section.

    "Lesson learned," Bouchard tweeted. "Never bet against Tom Brady."

    No word yet on the date, but should social media suitor collect on the bet, they'll sure have plenty to talk about.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

