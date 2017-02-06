A person is dead after an accident at a mall in west suburban Geneva Friday afternoon, according to the Kane County Coroner. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

A person is dead after an accident at a mall in west suburban Geneva Friday afternoon, according to the Kane County Coroner.

A worker found dead in a bell tower at Geneva Commons in suburban Geneva Friday was asphyxiated due to “mechanical compression of the neck,” according to the autopsy report released Monday.

Donald Tentler, 47, of the 600 block of South 7th Street, West Dundee was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

Authorities say Tentler and another man were stuck in the bell tower of the mall. The other man was brought to safety, but Tentler was "somehow crushed" against the top of the tower, said Geneva fire Chief Mike Antenore.

Employees in the area at Geneva Commons said earlier in the day it appeared someone was stuck inside a bell tower, which might have been under construction. First responders could be seen working for hours at the mall's bell tower in a cherry picker.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on scene and have opened an investigation.

Kat Smith, who works at the mall's Starbucks, brought flowers to lay at the bell tower.

"I'm sure we must have crossed paths at some point, and like I said, my heart really goes out to the family," she said, adding that she'll never look at the tower the same.

“I’ll always remember,” she said.