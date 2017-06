If you're planning a summer road trip or just cruising to the beach, you'll need to fuel up--and now's the time. Days before summer officially begins, gas prices are the lowest they've been in 12 years. A gallon of regular unleaded in the Chicago metro area is $2.50. That's down 15 cents from 2016. Gasbuddy.Com has one Costco in the suburbs under two bucks a gallon. AAA Chicago says the springtime refinery issues that usually push prices up didn't happen this year.