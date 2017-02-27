Social Media Erupts Over 'Gary From Chicago' During Oscars

Outside of the unforgettable best picture blunder, one of the most-talked about moments from Sunday night’s Oscars came from a Chicago couple who stole the spotlight, and the hearts’ of viewers, in the middle of the show.

Gary Cole and his fiancée Vicki Mines were visiting the city and riding a Hollywood tour bus when, in a prank led by host Jimmy Kimmel, they were unknowingly brought into the Dolby Theater during the live ceremony. The tour group had been told they were stopping to see an exhibit of Oscar dresses and gowns.

“In a way it’s true,” Kimmel told the crowd before the couple arrived. “They will see dresses and gowns, but they will be on people. So, they don’t know it but the moment they open the door, they are going to be on live TV and we are going to surprise them.”

Needless to say the Chicago couple was stunned when they walked in.

Cole, who was at the front of the group with his fiancée, was brought towards the front of the stage by Kimmel before he was asked to introduce himself, all while recording every moment with his iPhone that was covered in a bright purple case.

“You know that we are on live TV, so you don’t need to do that,” Kimmel joked as Cole answered every question with his eyes on his iPhone screen and tongue partially stuck out as he concentrated on his personal recording.

“I know, but I want to!” Cole said, who held his fiancée's purse on one arm throughout the whole appearance.

His fiancée Mines also quickly propped her cell phone onto a selfie stick to better record the entire event.

Singer Keith Urban captured the whole encounter from the front row with wife Nicole Kidman:

The couple, as well as the hashtag #GaryFromChicago immediately became a top-trending topic across social media.

Many viewers resonated with their cliché, yet endearing, tourist behavior.

They ended up going home with much more than the memories captured on their cell phones. After the couple noted that they were planning on getting married in the summer, Kimmel asked Mines’ who her favorite actor was. She pointed to Denzel Washington, who was just an arms-length away.

Washington quickly jumped up, even offering to officiate an impromptu wedding ceremony.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife!” Washington proclaimed before posing for a selfie with the two.

Before they made their departure, Kimmel called on actress Jennifer Aniston, who was sitting a few rows away, to give the couple something of a souvenir to take home with them. She quickly rummaged through her purse to find something before offering up her sunglasses.

And that’s not the only gift they will be getting.

Within hours, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls and Giordano’s in their hometown of Chicago were among those giving the soon-to-be newlyweds offers of their own: