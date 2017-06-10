Free Summer Workouts Return to Millennium Park

Saturday morning was a beautiful time for an outdoor workout class, with Chicago's amazing skyline as a backdrop. NBC 5's Pete Sack has details from the city's Millennium Park.

You can once again get some exercise in – for free – with the Chicago skyline as a backdrop this summer.

The Summer Workout series has returned to the city’s Millennium Park, with plenty of options and activities for everyone.

Each weekend kicks off with a workout, offered every Saturday morning from June 3 through Sept. 2.

On Saturdays, the schedule begins with Pilates at 7 a.m., followed by yoga at 8 a.m., then strength training at 9 a.m. and Zumba at 10 a.m.

All classes are 45 minutes long and take place on the park’s Great Lawn, located at 201 E. Randolph St. near the Pritzker Pavilion in The Loop.

If you can’t make it out on weekends, don’t worry! You can still get in on the fun with yoga classes at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from June 6 to Aug. 31.

All classes are free and hosted by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.