How To Get Free Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Today

Pick your free ice cream or sorbet from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at Häagen-Dazs.

Here's the scoop.

On Tuesday, May 9, Häagen-Dazs is giving away free cones in participating stores around the country from 4 to 8 p.m. local time.

According to the ice cream company's website, the day is meant to create some "buzz" about bees, which have been disappearing rapidly over the last decade. Bees are instrumental in creating about one-third of Häagen-Dazs' flavors, including strawberry, rocky road, mango, and even our classic vanilla.

The Chicago area has Häagen-Dazs locations in Naperville, Rosemont and Lincolnwood.

Häagen-Dazs has taken action since 2008 to protect honeybees, donating over $1 million to pollinator research and education. Last year, the company installed a 6.5-mile permanent hedgerow, the largest in the country, for the bees at their almond supplier's farm.

For Free Cone Day, they're asking participants to spead the buzz about the endangered bees.

Ben & Jerry's and Dairy Queen have each hosted a Free Cone Day this year.