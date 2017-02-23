The Chicago Cubs are surprising fans with the chance to win free tickets Thursday.

To win the tickets, fans have to visit the team’s pop-up mobile ballpark that will be set up from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the south promenade in Millennium Park.

Fans who hit a home run at the event will be given a free pair of 2017 Cubs tickets. Game tickets may include opening night and opening week, key match-ups, promo item games and more, the team said in an announcement on the event.

To bring a taste of the Friendly Confines to Millennium Park, the Cubs’ Mobile Ballpark Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby will also have food and drinks from Giordano’s, Vienna Beef, Fannie May and Red Bull.

Updates will be posted to the team's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts throughout the morning. The Cubs’ mascot, Clark will be at the event as well as Cubs’ Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Colin Faulkner, who will serve as spokesperson.

If you would rather wait, single-game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available on www.cubs.com, the MLB.com Ballpark app or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).