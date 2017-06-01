President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

After President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, former President Barack Obama issued a statement in response to the decision.

President Obama, who was in office when the agreement was finalized in 2015, disagreed with Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States, but he expressed confidence that other governmental bodies in the United States will adhere to the Agreement’s principles:

"A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children.

"It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible. It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well. And what made that leadership and ambition possible was America’s private innovation and public investment in growing industries like wind and solar – industries that created some of the fastest new streams of good-paying jobs in recent years, and contributed to the longest streak of job creation in our history.

"Simply put, the private sector already chose a low-carbon future. And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale.

"The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got."

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement has been met with criticism from the scientific community.

“It will be a very big deal all over the world,” Todd Stearn, the lead climate negotiator under the Obama administration, told the Los Angeles Times. “There will be consequential blowback with respect to our diplomatic position across the board.”

According to reports, the United States will begin a four-year process of withdrawing from the agreement, with the final date for withdrawal set for 2020.