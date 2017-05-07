Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler rarely seemed to get the better of the Green Bay Packers on the field, and that trend is continuing even as he transitions to the broadcast booth.

After Cutler was officially announced as a commentator for Fox Sports, he received laudatory messages from around the internet, but former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree took the opportunity to get a nice dig in at the quarterback.

Posting to his Twitter account, Crabtree sent a coded congratulatory message to Cutler about his new gig:

Crabtree’s repeated capitalization of the letters “I,” “N,” and “T” in his tweet gained a lot of attention on the social network, getting retweeted over 6000 times. Most Bears fans were able to laugh off the insult, but some did respond to the tight end, and he had another Chicago-themed response for them:

Cutler went 2-11 against the Packers in his NFL career, and also lost in the 2011 NFC Championship Game against Green Bay. In total, Cutler completed just 56.8 percent of his passes against Green Bay, with 16 touchdowns and 22 interceptions against the team.

For those curious about how Crabtree did on the field in his career, the tight end hauled in 22 career receptions for 323 yards and five touchdowns in a brief four-year career, and he retired in 2015 after a handful of seasons.