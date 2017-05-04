Former Cubs Castro, Barney Share Tender Moment in Game

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Darwin Barney #18 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides safely into second base for a double before the tag of Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees in the second inning during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs teammates Starlin Castro, now with the New York Yankees, and Darwin Barney, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, reunited on Wednesday in the Bronx, and it was a heartwarming scene.

The scene, which occurred during the Blue Jays-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, featured the duo embracing at third base, and the image quickly lit the social media world on fire.

Here is the image of the happy reunion:

Barney and Castro were teammates with the Cubs for several seasons, as both made their Cubs debuts in 2010. Barney was ultimately shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade in 2014, and Castro was traded to the Yankees after the 2015 campaign.

Castro and Barney will both make return trips to Wrigley Field this season, as Castro and the Yankees will hit the Friendly Confines this weekend and Barney will travel with the Blue Jays to Chicago in mid-August.