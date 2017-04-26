Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Chris Coghlan has plenty of experience with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina from his time with the Cubs, but he scored an incredible victory over the catcher on Tuesday night.

Over the years, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has gotten the better of a lot of baserunners, but on Tuesday, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan beat Molina in the absolute coolest way possible.

During a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, Coghlan rounded third base and headed for home on an extra-base hit by Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar.

As the throw came in to Molina, the catcher stepped into the baseline, leaving Coghlan with the choice of running the catcher over, or trying to get around him.

Instead, Coghlan chose a completely unexpected, and completely awesome, path. He decided to go over Molina:

The play resulted in Coghlan being safe at the plate, and although it wasn't the winning run in the game, it did help Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals.