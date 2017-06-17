Former Chicago Bulls forward Andres Nocioni has retired from basketball after his Real Madrid team lost in their postseason run.

Nocioni, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bulls, had announced his plans to retire earlier in the season, but he made it official after his team was eliminated from the playoffs.

In five seasons with the Bulls, Nocioni became a fan favorite, averaging 11.7 points and five rebounds per game. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2008-09 season, and he wrapped up his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76'ers after the 2011-12 season.

Nocioni appeared in a total of 514 NBA games, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during his career.