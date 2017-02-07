Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell Nears Return to Ice

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell has made headlines in recent months as he battles multiple sclerosis, and those hoping to see him get back on the ice got some fantastic news on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, Bickell has begun to skate and work out with his new teammates with the Carolina Hurricanes, and his hope is that he will be able to return to action when the Hurricanes get done with their bye week on Feb. 17.

Beginning on that date, the Hurricanes will play five consecutive home games, and Bickell is hoping that he can make his way into the lineup during that stretch.

“I think we’re getting there and getting close to getting back in the rotation,” he told NHL.com. “We’re shooting for probably after the bye week and then kind of day by day from there.”

Bickell, who was traded by the Blackhawks to the Hurricanes after the 2014-15 season, has not played since the end of October after he felt numbness and dizziness. A few weeks later, Bickell was diagnosed with MS, and since then has become a tireless advocate for funding to investigate and treat the disease.

Despite all of his great work off the ice and all of the support he has gotten from family and fans alike, Bickell is focused on one thing: getting back out there and playing in the NHL.

“Definitely it’s going to be special after the ups and downs that we’ve been through the last handful of months to finally get back to doing what I’ve done my whole life, to play hockey and to be in this league,” he said.