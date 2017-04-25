Jay Cutler has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the offseason, but the former Chicago Bears quarterback has not even broached one potential option for his future.

The fate of former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s career has been discussed at length ever since the team cut him loose, but there is apparently one option that he hasn’t even mentioned to his agent.

Cutler’s agent Bus Cook, speaking with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, emphatically denied speculation that Cutler has considered retirement after his release from the Bears’ roster earlier this year.

“Jay wants to play football,” Cook told the reporter. “He has never mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”

As vacancies have filled up across the NFL, Cutler still remains unemployed, but there are still teams that could likely look into signing him to a contract. The Houston Texans certainly belong in that group, and other teams with injury-prone or inconsistent quarterbacks could also come calling as mini-camps get underway and as training camp looms this summer.

The Bears released Cutler just before the start of free agency, ending a run of eight seasons under center with the team. Cutler led the Bears to just one playoff victory during his time in Chicago, but he set a slew of passing records, leaving Chicago as the franchise’s all-time leader in both touchdown passes and passing yards.