A flight from Chicago got stuck in a snowdrift after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 5964 from O'Hare Airport landed safely, without skidding, at LaGuardia around 10:40 a.m. CST as scheduled.

As the pilot went to turn from the runway onto the taxiway, the plane got stuck, according to Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman, and had to be pulled out by a tug.

There were 73 passengers on board, officials said. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the Embraer 175 regional jet.

Coleman said the delay took about an hour, and airport operations were not impacted.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.