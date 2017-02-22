Chip and Joanna Gaines have long said they planned on staying in their beloved Waco, Texas home for a number of years, but if the couple were to move, they already have some cities in mind.

According to People, the stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” told press at a media tour of their Magnolia Market Tuesday they have discussed moving.

But where would they go?

“Mine would be Las Vegas,” Chip Gaines said jokingly. “I think the kids would really appreciate it.”

As for Joanna, the answer was reportedly New York City.

“I think it would be fun,” she said.

The pair noted that they struggle with the idea of living in a big city with four kids, however, and Waco has long been their “meet in the middle spot.”

They added that while they have no immediate plans to move, the idea is one they have discussed.

“We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community,” Chip told reporters. “Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”