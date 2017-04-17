CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Kris Bryant #17 and Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A piece of baseball history was sold on Monday, as the base that Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo stepped on to record the final out of Game 7 of the World Series sold at auction.

The base, which was sold through Major League Baseball's website, went up for auction and quickly became the most expensive base ever sold on the site, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

By the time the bidding ended, the winning bid was just north of $100,000:

The base, which was positioned at first base in the 9th and 10th innings of Game 7 of the World Series, was the very base where the Cubs' 108-year championship drought came to an end. When Kris Bryant threw across the diamond to Rizzo, the first baseman stepped on the bag, put the ball (which he later gave to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts) in his pocket, and joined in an insane celebration of one of the sports world's greatest stories.

Another base that was used in the game was also sold on MLB.com, and it sold for nearly $17,000.