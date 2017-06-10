Firefighter Collapses at Blaze in South Suburban Harvey

A firefighter is in critical condition after collapsing at a fire in south suburban Harvey on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Harvey Fire Department responded to a report of multiple mobile homes on fire near W. 150th St. and Rockwell Ave., according to Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard.

The Harvey Fire Department called for backup from the neighboring Dolton Fire Department.

One of the Dolton firefighters was on the sidewalk at the scene when he collapsed and became unresponsive, Howard said.

It was not immediately clear if his collapse was related to the fire, authorities said.

He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to Howard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.