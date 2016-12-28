Just days after some of the biggest holiday sales led to an online shopping frenzy across the nation, a FedEx truck was stolen in Chicago, authorities said. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016)

For the third time in less than a month, a delivery truck driver was robbed on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

Around 9:14 a.m., a 46-year-old FedEx driver was making a package delivery in the 7500 block of S. Green St. in the city's Gresham neighborhood when a two men drove up and parked alongside her truck, according to police.

One of the men got out of the car, approached the driver and displayed a handgun, authorities said, forcing the driver to toss him her keys. He then fled the scene in the delivery truck, officials said.

Officers spotted a truck matching the description a few miles away, where the truck collided with a car in the intersection of W. 67th St and S. Wentworth Ave. before continuing to drive southbound on Wentworth.

The truck then hit a fence and came to a stop, police said. After a brief foot chase, officers were able to apprehend the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, according to police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition for treatment of injuried sustained in the crash, authorities said, and charges are pending.

The delivery truck driver was not injured in the robbery, according to police. A spokesperson for FedEx at the scene confirmed that the truck was recovered with all packages still inside.

A UPS driver was also robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 1 in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, while another FedEx truck was stolen just the day before in the nearby Park Manor neighborhood.