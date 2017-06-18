As the FBI investigates the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese honor student at the University of Illinois, her father is heading down to Champaign in search of answers. NBC 5’s Chris Hush has the latest on the investigation.

After the FBI joined the investigation into a missing University of Illinois student, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

The FBI is treating the disappearance as a kidnapping, and the bureau is investigating. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the student’s whereabouts.

26-year-old Yingying Zhang was reported missing on June 9 after she went to sign a lease on an apartment in the Champaign area. Zhang, who travelled from China to the school’s campus in April, was last seen entering a black Saturn Astra on the college campus, and University police released a video of her getting into the car.

According to police, the car was driven by an unidentified white male.

Zhang’s father arrived in the United States on Saturday to join in the search for his daughter. Family friend Dr. Kim Tee called Zhang “very reserved” and that the family has “no record of where she’s at.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance or the whereabouts of Zhang can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

The University of Illinois Community Credit Union has also set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the living expenses of Zhang’s family while they are in the United States.