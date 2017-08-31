The family of a woman shot during an apparent road rage incident is suing the OEMC dispatcher charged in the shooting.

The family of an 18-year-old shot by a woman at a Chicago intersection Wednesday after a “verbal traffic dispute” turned physical has filed suit against the OEMC dispatcher.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Selena Garcia, who was allegedly shot in the chest by 46-year-old Keli McGrath during a confrontation between the two earlier this year.

"The bullet remains lodged in her body," attorney Arturo Jauergui said. "They cannot remove the bullet because it's in a very dangerous position and close to her heart."

McGrath's attorney responded to the lawsuit by saying that Garcia was the aggressor in the case, and that his client was just trying to protect herself.

McGrath was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery -discharge of a firearm, according to police.

McGrath, a dispatcher for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, allegedly shot the 18-year-old woman in the chest in the city’s McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

According to prosecutors, the incident took place when McGrath tried pulling in front of Garcia's vehicle without signaling. After a dispute over the incident turned physical, with McGrath allegedly firing a shot at Garcia that struck her in the chest.

Police confirmed McGrath had a license to carry a concealed weapon.

OEMC operates the public safety communications system for the city and manages emergency situations, including by fielding 911 calls.

