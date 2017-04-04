A 50-year-old grandmother of nine was killed after the moped she was riding was involved in an accident with an SUV late Sunday. Investigators are trying to determine what factored into the crash, including if a nearby lighting problem played a role. Chris Coffey reports.

Darlene Thiel had just wrapped up a visit to the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Indiana, when she was riding her moped to her daughter’s house in Gary.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred near the area where Cline Avenue crosses over Gary Avenue.

Thiel was transported to Gary Methodist Hospital and later airlifted to Advocate Christ Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Geena Morris said the family had learned about her mother’s accident that night, but area law enforcement agencies did not provide them other details. Morris said the family could not locate Thiel and family members learned of her passing nearly 24 hours later when they called the Gary Fire Department. Family Seeks Answers After Woman's Death in Moped Accident

“She was just a good person. She didn’t deserve to die, especially like this,” Morris said. “At least, if we could have been there to say goodbye.”

The other driver involved in the accident is not facing any charges. Meanwhile, investigators said they are waiting on the results of a toxicology report. A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Office also said investigators want to know more about streetlights near the crash site.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials tell NBC 5 Investigates some of the lights are not working after being targeted by copper thieves.

Meanwhile, Morris and her family want answers.

“Are they gonna investigate and do something about it or are they just gonna say, oh well?” Morris said. “They weren’t too quick to inform us that my mom died.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses.