Chicago police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Live. Regina Waldroup reports.

Chicago police are questioning “multiple individuals” in relation to the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl broadcast on Facebook Live, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Police are conducting interviews to corroborate the timeline of events and identify possible offenders, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“We have teams working around the clock and Detectives are making good progress in the case,” he said.

No formal suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Guglielmi said Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family. She went missing on Sunday.

Guglielmi says about 40 people viewed the attack on Facebook while it was happening, and none of them reported it to police.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was leaving a station in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side late Monday afternoon when a woman approached him with photographs of her daughter being sexually assaulted on Facebook, according to Guglielmi.

Johnson immediately ordered an investigation and the department contacted Facebook to take down the video, which it did, Guglielmi said.