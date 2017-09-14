A document says that an exploratory committee has been formed if former police Supt. Garry McCarthy runs for mayor, but he hasn't confirmed whether he intends to run.

Paperwork has been filed for former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy to form an exploratory committee to consider a run for mayor in 2019, but he has yet to confirm if he’s actually thinking of a campaign.

The paperwork was filed on Thursday, but the group responsible for the filing are not responding to requests for comment.

Attempts to reach McCarthy, who was fired in 2015 in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald shooting, have been unsuccessful.

In July, gold and green campaign buttons with McCarthy’s initials surfaced, but in interviews he has said that he has not made a decision on whether or not he would run to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the 2019 election.

"Not even Garry McCarthy will comment on the candidacy of Garry McCarthy," an Emanuel campaign spokesman said. "Tells you all you need to know on his 'groundswell' of support."

The decision to form an exploratory committee allows McCarthy to raise money for the mayoral election, which is slated to take place on Feb. 26, 2019.