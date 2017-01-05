SUV Plowed into Home With Child Inside: Police

A black SUV crashed into a home about 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue in north suburban Evanston, according to police.

The crash happened about 8:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue, Evanston Police Cmdr. Joe Dugan said. The SUV first crashed into a couple of parked parks, he said, before crashing into the residence. No one was injured, including the little girl who was in the room the car crashed into.

The driver is a 68-year-old man from Evanston who had no visible injuries, Dugan said, but was having trouble breathing. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance.

An investigation was pending the driver’s release.