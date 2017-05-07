Escaped Indiana Inmate Captured on Prison Grounds

Deputies were responding to a correctional center due to an escaped inmate in La Porte County, Indiana, authorities confirmed Friday.

An inmate who escaped from a northwest Indiana correctional facility was recaptured Sunday morning, less than two days after he was reported missing.

Orville Morris, 35, was taken back into custody after escaping from the Westville Correctional Center, the Indiana Department of Correction announced around 9:30 a.m.

Morris, of Marengo, was at the prison during a morning count at 10 a.m. on Friday, but was unaccounted for by 3:15 p.m. that afternoon.

He was found hiding on the grounds and never got out of the facility, IDOC said in a release.

Morris was still inside the pallet shop where he worked, authorities said. He had crawled up into some of the mechanical systems in the ceiling, according to a post on the IDOC's Facebook page, and when staff members returned to the building during the search, they heard a noise.

Upon investigating, the employees discovered Morris hiding on a ledge along the building's HVAC ductwork.

When he was found, officials said Morris yelled, "I give up. I give up."

Morris was taken in for questioning by the facility’s correctional officers, according to the IDOC, and will be placed in an "extremely high security restrictive housing unit."

Authorities said Morris will be charged internally for the escape attempt, and information on the incident will be referred to the LaPorte County prosecutor for consideration of felony charges.

Morris had been incarcerated since July 19, 2014, and is currently serving a three-year sentence for felony robbery.

He finished serving a 450-day sentence for felony theft/receiving stolen property on Feb. 28, 2015, and was scheduled to start an additional three-year sentence for felony burglary on Aug. 1, 2017, with a projected release date of Jan. 30, 2019.

Westville superintendent Mark Sevier expressed his appreciation for the assistance the facility received from state, local, county and federal agencies, as well as the public, over the course of the investigation.

"We never give up," Sevier said in a statement. "Our teams went through the entire facility three times searching for him. We would keep on searching until he was found."