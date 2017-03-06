Mayor Rahm Emanuel slammed President Donald Trump’s latest executive order on travel Monday, calling the measure “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“Today’s iteration is nothing more than a wolf in sheep’s clothing - different packaging intended to achieve the same result,” Emanuel said in a statement. “It is a betrayal of our nation’s values that our government would slam the door on refugees fleeing war, death and unimaginable conditions, that our government would divide families, and that out government would attempt to exclude people based on their religion.”

“This executive order runs contrary to the ideas America was founded upon and the ideal that have made America a beacon of hope around the world,” he added.

In an attempt to overcome potential legal challenges, Trump’s revised travel order bars new visas for citizens from six majority-Muslim countries, shutting down the U.S. refugee program. The new ban affects people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. Trump’s previous executive order also included Iraq, but the country was left off the revised list of banned countries.

“The American people can have high confidence that we are identifying ways to improve the vetting process and thus keep terrorists from entering the country,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Monday, citing Trump’s authority to make changes to immigration policy.

The new, narrower order notes that a 90-day ban on people from the affected countries doesn’t apply to travelers with valid visas or U.S. green cards.

Trump’s previous order, which created chaos at airports throughout the country, faced multiple legal challenges and was ultimately stifled last month by a federal judge in Washington.

Mayor Emanuel wasn’t the only official to criticize the revamped order Monday. In addition, New York Attorney General said he was ready to contest the order, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded its repeal.

“A watered down ban is still a ban,” Schumer said. “Despite the Administration’s changes, this dangerous executive order makes us less safe, not more, it is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed."