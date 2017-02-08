Police Respond to 'Ongoing Situation' Near Elmwood Park Middle School | NBC Chicago
Police Respond to 'Ongoing Situation' Near Elmwood Park Middle School

    Elm Middle School was on a soft lock down Wednesday afternoon after Elmwood Park police said they were responding to an "ongoing situation" near the school.

    As of 3:30 p.m. students were being kept inside until further notice.

    The Early Childhood Center and John Mills Middle School were also on soft lockdown but have since been released, a school district official said. 

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
