Elm Middle School was on a soft lock down Wednesday afternoon after Elmwood Park police said they were responding to an "ongoing situation" near the school.

As of 3:30 p.m. students were being kept inside until further notice.

The Early Childhood Center and John Mills Middle School were also on soft lockdown but have since been released, a school district official said.

NBC 5's Sky 5 is on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.