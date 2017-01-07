Jimmy Butler #21 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls talk during a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center on October 31, 2016 in New York City.

Trade rumors seem to swirl around Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler more than any other player in the Windy City, but one of his teammates vocally came to his defense on Friday.

That player is star guard Dwyane Wade, who signed a big money contract with the Bulls during the offseason. One of the big reasons that he came to Chicago was to be paired up with Butler’s prodigious talent, and Wade didn’t mince words when asked about the trade rumors swirling around his teammate.

“In my mind, he doesn’t (have a price tag),” Wade said. “I think he’s the cornerstone of this franchise. He’s the reason I’m here. The reason we’re winning games.”

Butler has had some huge games this season, including a 52-point game last week that made him just the second Bulls player in history with multiple 50-point efforts in his career. Butler’s surge, coupled with the Bulls’ struggles, have fired up trade rumors for the star forward, with Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reporting that the Bulls were entertaining offers for the star player.

Those reports were later rebutted by several reports, including one from Sean Highkin of The Athletic Chicago, but their constant presence certainly has the Bulls taking notice.

Even so, Butler is definitely a player that the Bulls could get a significant package for, and the team will likely have to explore all of its options if they fail to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.