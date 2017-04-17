The Chicago Bulls managed to score a victory in their first playoff game over the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Sunday, but it was one play in particular that set the Twitter world ablaze.

Late in the second quarter, veteran guard Dwyane Wade intercepted a pass and made his way down the court for what looked like a fairly simple breakaway dunk – except it wasn’t.

Wade, who missed 11 games near the end of the regular season with an elbow injury, seemed a little less agile than usual when he got stuffed by none other than the rim itself.

Video of the lowlight quickly made its way around social media, with many crediting Wade’s age for the spectacularly blown attempt.

But if you ask Wade’s wife, there may be another reason his efforts didn’t pan out quite the way he had hoped. Bleacher Report tweeted the video asking “Who moved the rim on D-Wade?”

Always ready with a clapback, Gabrielle Union’s response demonstrated a different kind of dunk, and this one was executed perfectly.

Union joked that she was the one who moved the rim as punishment for her husband’s bathroom etiquette, or lack thereof.

The Bulls take the Celtics on again in Game 2 on Tuesday, so hopefully Union teaches Wade a thing or two by then.