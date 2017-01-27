A Palatine bar that planned to offer a “Build-A-Wall” burger adorned with Mexican condiments has walked back on the special after receiving criticism from some saying it was offensive—though not everyone agrees.

A Facebook post on Durty Nellie’s Facebook page shows a kitten with the words “I am sorry!!! I am sorry!!! I am very sorry!!!”

“Durty Nellies is extremely sorry for posting something that was so upsetting to so many people,” the establishment says in the post. “It was our lame attempt at humor and an attempt to put a little levity in such trying times that severely backfired. It was not the intent of Durty Nellie's to offend anyone or show any malice. Durty Nellie's prides itself on a fun atmosphere and we took it a little too far. We will not be supporting such behavior and will leave all attempts at comedy to the professionals in the future.”

A screengrab of the original offer, which was deleted, three silhouettes depicting President Donald trump filled with brick walls. “Stack as many 40 oz. Angus patties as you want between a brioche bun,” it reads. The ingredients were to include homemade mole, tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeno peppers.

The comments section of the apology post are filled with opposing views and political rhetoric.

“Offensive or otherwise, the comments section of this post validates why you should avoid linking your brand with anything political/ideological,” one Facebook user said. “If your business is selling food and drink why alienate anyone?”

Some commenters defended the restaurant, saying the backlash was an overreaction.

“Just because someone can't handle your clever marketing skills and gets easily offended over ‘building a wall’ than perhaps they need to toughen up to the facts.”

The original post was removed Friday, just two days after it was originally posted, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Owner Mark Dolezal told the newspaper he was out for a few days and learned about the burger after it had been advertised.

He told the newspaper the chef who came up with the idea and businesses marketing staff agreed that it would be a funny offer.

"Obviously, it wasn't," he told the Tribune. "We are sorry."

Trump has said he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

"Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders," Trump said during a recent visit to the Department of Homeland Security. "We are going to save lives on both sides of the border."

Trump has said that Mexico will pay for the wall.