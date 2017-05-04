A propane tanker truck rolled over near Valparaiso on Thursday evening, pinning the driver inside. Rescue workers extricated the driver from the vehicle and the victim was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

Propane Truck Rolls Over Near Valparaiso, Driver in Critical Condition

Authorities are responding to an overturned propane tanker truck near Valparaiso on Thursday evening.

A Hazmat team has been dispatched to State Route 2 at 450 N Rd. near Valparaiso after a propane tanker rolled over, leaving the driver trapped inside, according to Valparaiso Assistant Fire Chief Jon Daly.

The Valparaiso fire department is assisting the Washington Township Fire Dept. in responding to the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m.

A Medivac helicopter was dispatched from the University of Chicago Medical Center and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.