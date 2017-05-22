One dog was killed and another injured when they were dropped from the top floor of a parking tower at Advocate Christ Medical Center on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the hospital, located at 4440 W. 95th St. in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, at around 12:07 p.m. for a call of two injured dogs, Oak Lawn police said in a release.

They arrived at an area between the hospital's parking Towers B and C and discovered the dogs, which were both described as white toy poodles.

The dogs were taken to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, where one died, authorities said. The other was being treated for its injuries, according to police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both dogs were dropped from the top floor of Tower C, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, according to police, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.