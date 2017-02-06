Dexter Fowler Gets Special Shoutout From President Obama

Dexter Fowler #24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after lining out during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio

The Chicago Cubs got to participate in one of the final White House events that President Barack Obama held last month, and one of the key players from their World Series title run just received an awesome memento of the occasion from the former president.

That player is Dexter Fowler, who led off Game 7 of the World Series with a home run and helped the Cubs to their first championship in 108 years.

Now with the St. Louis Cardinals, Fowler still attended the ceremony at the White House, and he gave the president a pair of personalized Nike sneakers to commemorate the festivities.

He posted a video of his delivery for the commander in chief, revealing that the shoes bore the presidential seal and even Obama's signature engraved on the side.

In return, President Obama sent Fowler a handwritten thank-you note, which Fowler shared on his Twitter feed Monday.

The note reads:

“Dexter, Thanks for the visit, and for the beautiful kicks! You should be proud of an amazing season. I wish you all the best in the future. -Barack Obama”

After playing center field and leading off for the Cubs over the last two seasons, Fowler opted to sign with the Cardinals over the offseason, inking a lucrative new deal that reaffirmed his decision to sign a one-year deal with the Cubs in order to increase his free agent value.