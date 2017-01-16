What is it with Dexter Fowler and giving unbelievable presents?

The former Cubs outfielder gave each of his teammates the perfect NLCS gift, paid off the layaway accounts of dozens of Chicago-area families, and then outdid himself with a meaningful present for Joe Maddon to celebrate their historic World Series championship.

Never one to show up empty-handed, you could say Fowler has a knack for picking out just the right thing - and he certainly did not disappoint with his present for President Obama at the White House on Monday.

Now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Fowler posted a video teasing to his "top secret" delivery for the commander in chief on Sunday, revealing a box with a presidential seal and the iconic Jumpman logo. Top Secret @jumpman23 delivery for President @barackobama from me. Tune into @playerstribune Instagram tomorrow to see what's inside. A video posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Then as the Cubs made their way to the White House, fans got a glimpse of what was hidden in that box - and it was awesome.

Fowler brought a custom pair of Air Jordans with the presidential seal and even Obama's signature engraved on the side. First Look: @DexterFowler reveals the presidential pair of @jumpman23 made just for @BarackObama. Check out our IG Story for more from Dexter's White House visit. A video posted by The Players' Tribune (@playerstribune) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:37am PST

It was a perfect gift (among many from the Cubs, including a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field) for the president, an avid basketball player who even awarded Michael Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November.