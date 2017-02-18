A suspect has been charged in the shooting that killed two people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded a pregnant woman on Chicago's West Side, authorities announced Saturday.

Devon Swan, 26, was arrested overnight and charged with first degree murder for his role in the shooting that occurred on Feb. 14 in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said in a release. Additional arrests are expected.

Devon Swan, 26, was charged with first degree murder for his role in the triple shooting that killed two, including 2-year-old Lavontay White, and wounded a pregnant woman on Chicago's West Side.

Photo credit: Chicago Police

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. Kenneth Ave., authorities said.

The toddler, later identified as 2-year-old Lavontay White, was killed along with his uncle, 26-year-old Lazarec Collins, of the 2300 block of S. Kostner Ave.

Collins was a documented gang member, according to police, who believe he was the intended target of the attack "which stemmed over a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals."

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Lavontay's aunt, also suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was several months pregnant, officials said, and she and the unborn child were expected to survive. Toddler Among 2 Killed in Triple Chicago Shooting

***WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers *** A toddler was among two killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a triple shooting on Chicago's West Side in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon. Regina Waldroup reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017)

She was streaming video on Facebook Live at the time of the shooting, according to police. All three victims were in a vehicle in an alley when another car drove past and someone got out and opened fire, authorities said.

Swan has been arrested nine times previously "on a variety of offenses including armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics posession," Chicago police said in a release.

"Detectives have been working this case around the clock since it occurred and additional arrests are expected," authorities said. Top News Photos: Iraq Car Bomb Kills 59, Injures 60

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Father Michael Pfleger, who CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted was "instrumental in helping case," planned to announce details and charges against Swan at a news conference on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Lavontay was the third child to be fatally shot in Chicago in the last week. On Saturday evening, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers were both shot in the head in unrelated shootings less than a half hour apart on Chicago's South Side.

Takiya died Tuesday morning, and 19-year-old Antwan Jones was charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in late Tuesday evening, according to police.

Kanari died Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for her family said. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.