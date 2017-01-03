Dense Fog Advisory Issued Ahead of Morning Commute | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

Dense Fog Advisory Issued Ahead of Morning Commute

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the Chicago area Tuesday morning. 

    Areas of heavy fog are expected to reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times, the National Weather Service warned. The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. 

    Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Kankakee counties are expected to be impacted by the heavy fog, as well as several counties in Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana that are also under the advisory. 

    Drivers are urged to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and other cars. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices