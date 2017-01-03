Dense Fog Advisory Issued Ahead of Morning Commute

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Areas of heavy fog are expected to reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times, the National Weather Service warned. The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m.

Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Kankakee counties are expected to be impacted by the heavy fog, as well as several counties in Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana that are also under the advisory.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and other cars.