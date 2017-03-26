Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo has been invited to Washington, DC, to meet with officials from President Trump's administration this week, Angelo told NBC 5.

The invitation was a continuation of ongoing discussions surrounding Chicago’s gun violence, Angelo said, adding that he wants to “ensure that anything federal that might be coming our way, that this gets to where it's supposed to go."

Both Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson have asked for more federal agents to assist law enforcement officials in Chicago – oftentimes after Trump mentions the city’s spike in gun violence on Twitter or in speeches.

Johnson traveled to Washington on March 16 to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the US Department of Justice, requesting additional resources to help curb the city’s gun violence during a meeting with several other police officials from across the country.

Emanuel met with Sessions in February as well, presenting a "wish list"and discussing "what might be done to combat the shootings and murders in that city and bring back proactive community policing," according to a readout from the DOJ.

That meeting came on the heels of Emanuel's public back-and-forth with Trump, who tweeted in January that he would "send in the Feds" if authorities couldn’t get a handle on the "carnage" in Chicago.

Emanuel shot back, urging him to "just send them."

"Send more FBI, DEA, ATF agents," Emanuel said during a news conference on Feb. 1. "We don’t have to talk about it anymore."

Angelo said Sunday that he hoped to meet with Sessions as well, but could not confirm whether or not he would speak with Trump himself.

"I will not stop fighting until we get all the tools necessary,” Angelo said, adding that he especially wanted resources “for those pushing beat cars.”

As FOP president, Angelo is in the midst of a run-off campaign for reelection, telling NBC 5 “this is my opportunity and I won’t be bashful.”