Two people are dead and at least nine more have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

One person was killed and three more were injured while they were sitting on a porch in the city’s Gresham neighborhood. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, and occurred when a group of three men walked up to the porch and opened fire.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center. Three more people were taken to the same hospital, with two of them in good condition and one in stable condition after the 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm.

Another man was killed in the 1000 block of N. Waller on Saturday morning at approximately 5 a.m. Police were called to the scene and discovered the man lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Friday:

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest while walking down a street in the 4100 block of W. Congress at approximately 11:20 p.m. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Saturday:

Four people were shot in the 8300 block of S. Hermitage at approximately 1:20 a.m. A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital when he was shot while sitting on a porch. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, and a 25-year-old woman was also taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition after being shot in the arm.

Two people were shot at approximately 2:34 a.m. in the 4300 block of W. Wilcox. An occupant in a white SUV opened fire toward a group of people standing on the street, striking two of them. A 26-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

A 29-year-old man was driving down a street in the 1800 block of N. Mason at approximately 2:39 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left forearm while he was driving in the 2800 block of N. California at approximately 3:04 a.m. He drove himself to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

At 5:02 a.m., Chicago police discovered a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of N. Waller. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.