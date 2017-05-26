DCFS Releases 22-Page Report After Semaj Crosby's Death

One day after 1-year-old Semaj Crosby was laid to rest, a fire destroyed the home where the young girl was found dead, burning it to the ground. NBC 5's Ash-har Quraishi reports.

Illinois' Department of Children and Family Services on Friday released a 22-page report detailing its investigation into the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby.

The toddler was the subject of a massive search before her body was found under a couch in her family's Joliet home last month.

Read the full DCFS report

The report contains information regarding the various people who inhabited the home, including Semaj's biological parents, but does not say why or how the little girl died.

The report also notes mental health concerns among adults and children living in the home. It states Semaj's cause of death as "unknown" pending the results full autopsy.



Missing Toddler Found Dead in Joliet Township

After 30 hours of searching, the body of 1-year-old Semaj Crosby was discovered in the same neighborhood that she first went missing. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports from Joliet Township. (Published Saturday, May 6, 2017)

A day after Semaj was buried, a fire destroyed the home where she was found dead, burning it to the ground.

Earlier this month, DCFS Director George Sheldon said he's considering a major change in the way the agency conducts abuse and neglect investigations.

Sheldon told the Chicago Tribune investigators could benefit from access to records of past unproven allegations.

DCFS currently expunges and shreds files if the agency determines there is no credible evidence of abuse or neglect. Sheldon says patterns of mistreatment may only emerge by analyzing the information in those "unfounded" cases.

Deputy Chief Chokes Up While Discussing Missing Girl

While discussing the heartbreaking discovery of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby, Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson teared up, saying, "Having kids of my own ... it's tough." (Published Saturday, May 6, 2017)

Diane Redleaf of the Family Defense Center said keeping records on unfounded cases could harm the innocent.