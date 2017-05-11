After winning the World Series last year, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back with a championship edition of his "Rizzo's" breakfast cereal.

For fans of former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, this week has been akin to Christmas, and the good times are continuing to roll as he has released a new breakfast cereal.

The cereal, called “Grandpa Rossy Crunch,” is a frosted corn flakes cereal, and will exclusively be available in Jewel-Osco retailers.

“David Ross is a remarkable individual both on and off the field,” Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan said. “We are honored to partner with him. Grandpa Rossy Crunch is one more exclusive cereal to Jewel-Osco, and we are certain it’s going to be a hit with our customers.”

Ross’ cereal will appear on shelves alongside Anthony Rizzo’s branded cereal, called “Rizz-O’s.” Both cereals will exclusively be available at Jewel-Osco stores.

Ross’ foray into the cereal game isn’t the only big news he’s made this week. He continued his storybook run on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” this week, and he also released his new book “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

Ross retired after the 2016 season, helping the Cubs to win their first World Series championship in 108 years. He ended up hitting a home run in Game 7 of the World Series as well, leading to his teammates carrying him off the field in celebration following the victory.