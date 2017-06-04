Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross made his first appearance as a commentator during the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, but he couldn't resist the urge to put his glove back on for one more game of catch.

That game of catch occurred in between innings of the game, which took place at Wrigley Field.

Ross and the ESPN broadcasting crew were set up in the bleachers of the venerable ballpark, and the former catcher put on a glove to help warm up outfielder Jason Heyward:

Not only did Ross show a pretty good arm despite having retired from baseball at the end of last season, but Heyward showed some fantastic accuracy as he repeatedly hit Ross' glove in the corner of the bleachers in right field.

Ross and fellow commentator Aaron Boone also sang the seventh inning stretch during the game, which was nationally televised on ESPN.