After leading Chicago Cubs fans in a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” on Sunday, former catcher David Ross led his kids in a much smaller, albeit just as adorable, sing-along during a car ride this week.

Ross, who retired after the 2016 season, vowed to spend more time with his children when he hung up his cleats, and that’s exactly what he did this week as he sang the song “Somethin’ I’m Good at” by Brett Eldredge during a car ride with his kids:

“Now this is why I retired!” Ross said in the tweet featuring the video.

Ross made his first ever appearance as a color commentator on Sunday night when the Cubs played the St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN. Ross and his colleague Aaron Boone then led the Wrigley faithful in the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch.