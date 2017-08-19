David Ross Goes Skydiving at Air and Water Show - NBC Chicago
David Ross Goes Skydiving at Air and Water Show

By James Neveau

    Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and showed off his moves on “Dancing With the Stars,” but he added another item to his resume this weekend.

    Ross, who was a member of the 2016 Cubs’ World Series title winner, jumped out of a plane to kick off Chicago’s Air and Water Show on Saturday morning. Ross jumped with the Golden Knights, and his thrilling jump was captured on video:

    The Cubs had to get used to the Air and Water Show noise this week, as the Blue Angels repeatedly buzzed the stadium during games at Wrigley Field.

    All of the noise hasn’t seemed to bother the Cubs lately, as they’ve picked up back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

