Cubs' David Ross Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast

David Ross can catch and he can throw, but can he throw down on the dance floor? Cubs fans are about to find out as the retired baseball player was named to the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" for the upcoming season.

The season 24 cast of celebrity contestants and their professional partners were announced live on "Good Morning America" Wednesday.

The man affectionately known to many as "Grandpa Rossy," a two-time World Series champion, will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold.

During the live announcement, Ross received a message from a former teammate and friend, Anthony Rizzo.

"Can't wait to watch those hips move, they don't lie baby," Rizzo said. "Good luck and try not to suck."

Rozz responded by revealing that Rizzo is "the twerker in the group."

"That's his realm," Ross said. "Won't be me."

Following his retirement, Ross had recently announced he would be joining ESPN as a baseball analyst. After his 2016 season with the Cubs, Ross also took a job as a special assistant in the Cubs’ Baseball Operations department.

Ross will be joined by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, beloved Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan, and "Glee" star Heather Morris, who was once a back-up dancer for Beyonce.

Here is the full list of season 24's pairings:

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber, Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess, Charo and Keo Motsepe, Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev, Former NFL player Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, Chris Kattan and Witney Carson, Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev, Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy, Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson), David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd.

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.